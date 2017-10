LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Ibrahim Al-Hasan beat Congo's Saheed Idowu 4-2 in the Olympic men's Table tennis singles preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Al-Hasan won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Ibrahim Al-Hasan (Kuwait) beat Saheed Idowu (Congo) 11-3, 8-11, 7-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-6