Olympics-North Korea's Kim Song Nam won in men's table tennis singles preliminaries

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Song Nam beat the United States' Timothy Wang 4-0 in the Olympic men's table tennis singles preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Song Nam won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Kim Song Nam (North Korea) beat Timothy Wang (U.S.) 11-5 11-4 11-7 11-4 Andy Pereira (Cuba) beat Yoshua Shing (Vanuatu) 11-2 11-2 11-3 11-3 Justin Han (Australia) beat Mawussi Agbetoglo (Togo) 9-11 11-7 11-1 8-11 11-8 11-9 Ibrahim Al-Hasan (Kuwait) beat Saheed Idowu (Congo) 11-3 8-11 7-11 13-11 11-6 11-6