Olympics-Nigeria's Segun Toriola won in men's Table tennis singles preliminaries
July 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Nigeria's Segun Toriola won in men's Table tennis singles preliminaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Segun Toriola beat
Canada's Andre Ho 4-1 in the Olympic men's Table tennis singles
preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Toriola won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round.
 Results Table
 Segun Toriola (Nigeria) beat Andre Ho (Canada) 9-11 11-5 11-6
11-5 12-10           
 Kim Song Nam (North Korea) beat Timothy Wang (U.S.) 11-5 11-4
11-7 11-4            
 Andy Pereira (Cuba) beat Yoshua Shing (Vanuatu) 11-2 11-2 11-3
11-3                
 Justin Han (Australia) beat Mawussi Agbetoglo (Togo) 9-11 11-7
11-1 8-11 11-8 11-9 
 Ibrahim Al-Hasan (Kuwait) beat Saheed Idowu (Congo) 11-3 8-11
7-11 13-11 11-6 11-6

