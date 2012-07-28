Olympics-Nigeria's Segun Toriola won in men's Table tennis singles preliminaries

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Segun Toriola beat Canada's Andre Ho 4-1 in the Olympic men's Table tennis singles preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Toriola won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Segun Toriola (Nigeria) beat Andre Ho (Canada) 9-11 11-5 11-6 11-5 12-10 Kim Song Nam (North Korea) beat Timothy Wang (U.S.) 11-5 11-4 11-7 11-4 Andy Pereira (Cuba) beat Yoshua Shing (Vanuatu) 11-2 11-2 11-3 11-3 Justin Han (Australia) beat Mawussi Agbetoglo (Togo) 9-11 11-7 11-1 8-11 11-8 11-9 Ibrahim Al-Hasan (Kuwait) beat Saheed Idowu (Congo) 11-3 8-11 7-11 13-11 11-6 11-6