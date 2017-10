LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Olympic men's table tennis singles quarter-finals results at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Results Table Zhang Jike (China) beat Jiang Tianyi (China) 11-4 8-11 11-4 11-9 11-6 Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) beat Michael Maze (Denmark) 11-8 12-10 1-11 9-11 9-11 11-6 11-9 Chuan Chih-Yuan (Taiwan) beat Adrian Crisan (Romania) 11-3 11-4 11-4 11-5