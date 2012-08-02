FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Table Tennis-Zhang wins to set up all-Chinese final
August 2, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Table Tennis-Zhang wins to set up all-Chinese final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - World number one Zhang Jike said he played the game of his life to set up an all-Chinese table tennis final with Wang Hao on Thursday as Asia maintained a 20-year stranglehold on the competition.

Zhang won 4-1 in his semi-final against Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, who was bidding to become the first European to win gold since Sweden’s Jan-Ove Waldner triumphed in Barcelona in 1992.

“Before the game I knew I could win so I just told myself to take it easy,” Zhang said.

“When I arrived at the venue I was quite confident. I told myself I will win. Today was the best I have ever played.”

Second seed Wang followed his compatriot into the final with a more tightly contested 4-1 victory over Taiwan’s Chuang Chih-Yuan.

“I promise Wang Hao and I will give the audience the best ever game to watch,” Zhang said ahead of the final that gets underway at 1430GMT. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Patrick Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
