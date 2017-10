Olympics-Women's Table tennis singles preliminary

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Cameroon's Sarah Mathilde Gabrielle Hanffou Nana beat Lebanon's Tvin Carole Moumjoghlian 4-0 in the Olympic women's Table tennis singles preliminaries at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Hanffou Nana won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Sarah Mathilde Gabrielle Hanffou Nana (Cameroon) beat Tvin Carole Moumjoghlian (Lebanon) 11-6 11-4 11-6 11-2 Ligia Silva (Brazil) beat Anolyn Lulu (Vanuatu) 11-5 11-9 11-2 11-3 Mo Zhang (Canada) beat Aia Magdy A Mohamed (Qatar) 11-3 11-7 11-6 11-3