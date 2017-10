LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Croatia's Cornelia Vaida beat the United States' Lily Zhang 4-0 in the Olympic women's table tennis singles first round at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Vaida won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Cornelia Vaida (Croatia) beat Lily Zhang (U.S.) 11-6 11-8 11-7 11-5 Mie Skov (Denmark) beat Nadeen El-Dawlatly (Egypt) 11-9 11-6 11-7 11-9