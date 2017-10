LONDON, Jul 31 (Reuters) - Singapore's Tianwei Feng beat South Korea's Kim Kyung-Ah 4-2 in the Olympic women's table tennis singles quarter-finals Match 2 at ExCel on Tuesday. Results Table Feng Tianwei (Singapore) beat Kim Kyung-Ah (South Korea) 13-11 11-7 4-11 11-6 10-12 12-10