LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China's Ding Ning beat Japan's Ai Fukuhara 4-0 in the Olympic women's Table tennis singles quarter-finals at the ExCeL on Tuesday. Results Table Ding Ning (China) beat Ai Fukuhara (Japan) 15-13 11-6 11-6 11-4 Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan) beat Wang Yue Gu (Singapore) 8-11 11-5 11-4 11-8 11-4 Feng Tianwei (Singapore) beat Kim Kyung-Ah (South Korea) 13-11 11-7 4-11 11-6 10-12 12-10