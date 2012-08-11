Olympics-Taekwondo-Serbia's Mandic wins women's heavyweight gold

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Serbian Milica Mandic won the taekwondo gold medal in the women’s heavyweight division at the London Games, beating Anne-Caroline Gaffe of France in the final on Saturday.

After a tight opening two rounds, Mandic opened up in the third and picked off world champion Graffe with quick kicks to the body, running out a 9-7 winner to earn Serbia their first gold medal of the Games.

Russia’s Anastasia Baryshnikova and Mexican Maria Espinoza won the bronze medals following the repechage competition.