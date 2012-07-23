FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Four days to go to the London Olympics
#Olympics News
July 23, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

TAKE A LOOK-Four days to go to the London Olympics

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LATEST STORIES
> Wiggins win raises British hopes as Games near                
> All eyes on Bolt's legs                                   
> Diving-Mitcham on top of the rings already                
> Swimming-Phelps primed to peak in London                  
> Rivals will need run of their lives to beat me - Pearson  
> Archery-Indians loving life at Lord's                     
    
 FOUR DAYS TO GO
> London Games open in troubled times                       
> Can Britain break US, China, Russia's golden triangle?    
> Games cauldron lighting will be 'Wow' moment              
    
 POLITICS AT THE GAMES 
> Syrian athletes arrive in London, IOC says                
> North Korea looks to flex muscles in London               
> Palestine judoka proud to earn London berth                 
> Emotional Marial delights in marathon achievement         
       
 BRITAIN AS HOST
> Gold medal for winning hearts? British royals             
> A Village in name, if not reality                         
> Small English school will make splash at Games            

 THE GAMES IN HISTORY 
> IOC holds surprise Munich massacre commemoration          
> After 40 years, first US basketball loss still stings     
> Royalty set course of epic 1908 marathon                  
> Fencing safety aided by death in the family                  

 THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SPORT  
> Mind games of the victorious                              
> Times edge closer to perfection point                     
> Former U.S. Olympians have no regrets over 1968 protest   
> Engineering a better athlete at the London Olympics       
> Newton at the Games: Sports Science                       
> In London pools, fast waters run deep                     
> Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like a dophin    
  
 THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS     
For Olympic picture selection     link.reuters.com/req45k
For Olympic graphics: 
OLY-G4S/                          link.reuters.com/rut49s
OLY-PARK-STADIUM/                 link.reuters.com/tuq49s
OLYMPIC-VENUES/                   link.reuters.com/gus29s
OLYMPICS-LONDON/HISTORY           link.reuters.com/byv88s
OLYMPICS-TORCH/                   link.reuters.com/dad28s
OLYMPICS-SCHEDULE/                link.reuters.com/pum39s              

 (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
