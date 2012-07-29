FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Tennis-Rain forces roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court
July 29, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Tennis-Rain forces roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The curse of the wet British summer struck the Olympic tennis competition on Sunday, when rain forced the closure of the roof over Wimbledon’s centre court on day two of the tournament.

After a sunny start to the day, a heavy downpour sent spectators dashing for cover and delayed the start of play on the outside courts, which are uncovered.

British has endured a soggy spring and summer: both April and June were the wettest in more than a century. The translucent, retractable centre court roof, which weighs 1,000 tonnes, saw plenty of action at the Wimbledon championships in late June and early July.

Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska, the Wimbledon runner-up, takes on Germany’s Julia Goerges in the opening match on Centre Court.

Then Britain’s Andy Murray plays Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka - a repeat of a fourth round clash at Wimbledon in 2009 which was the first match ever to be played under the roof. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
