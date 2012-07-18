FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Tennis-Heartbroken Petkovic ruled out of London Games
July 18, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Tennis-Heartbroken Petkovic ruled out of London Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s world number 18 Andrea Petkovic will miss the London Olympics after failing to recover from an ankle injury that prevented her playing at the French Open and Wimbledon.

“Really sorry to announce that I will not be competing at the Olympic Games,” she said on her Twitter feed. “I‘m heartbroken and sad as can be but I‘m just not ready yet.”

Petkovic tore ankle ligaments at the Stuttgart Grand Prix in April having just returned from a stress fracture of her back.

Bosnian-born Petkovic was one of four German women to qualify for the Olympic singles, along with Angelique Kerber, Sabine Lisicki and Julia Goerges.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said there had been no decision yet on who would replace Petkovic in the 64-strong women’s singles draw. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

