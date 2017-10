LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - France beat Spain 6-3 4-6 18-16 in the Olympic men's tennis doubles semi-finals on Friday. Results Table 2-Michael Llodra/Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat David Ferrer/Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 18-16 1-Robert Bryan/Mike Bryan (U.S.) beat Julien Benneteau/Richard Gasquet (France) 6-4 6-4