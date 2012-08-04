FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Tennis-America's Bryan brothers win men's doubles gold
August 4, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Tennis-America's Bryan brothers win men's doubles gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - America’s Bob and Mike Bryan added a gold medal to their trophy haul on Saturday with a 6-4 7-6 win over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra in the Olympic tennis men’s doubles final.

The Bryan twins, who have won 11 grand slam titles together and took home the men’s doubles bronze in Beijing, were handed the victory in a second set tiebreak when Llodra ploughed the ball into the net.

It was the second U.S. tennis gold of the day after Serena Williams stormed to victory in the women’s singles final.

France also took home two medals, with Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet earlier claiming the men’s doubles bronze with a 7-6 6-2 win over Spain’s David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

