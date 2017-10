LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the men's doubles tennis on Saturday. Michael Llodra and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France won the silver. Results Table 1-Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (U.S.) beat 2-Michael Llodra/Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 7-6(2)