Olympics-Tennis-American Bryan brothers reach doubles final
August 3, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Tennis-American Bryan brothers reach doubles final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - American twins Mike and Bob Bryan reached their first Olympic men’s doubles final with victory over French duo Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet at Wimbledon on Friday but U.S. women’s doubles pair Lisa Raymond and Liezel Huber fell short.

The Bryans, who returned from Beijing four years ago with a pair of bronze medals, won 6-4 6-4 in less than an hour and will face either Spain’s David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez or another French pair, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Michale Llodra, for gold.

The Czech Republic women’s pairing of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka enjoyed a shock 6-1 7-6 victory over number one seeds Raymond and Huber.

Defending women’s doubles champions Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S will await them in the final if they beat Russians Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)

