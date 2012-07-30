FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's tennis singles second round results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's tennis singles second round results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's Juan Martin Del
Potro beat Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3 7-6(2) in a men's tennis
singles second round match.

 Results Table
 
 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy)
6-3 7-6(2)    
 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Philipp Petzschner (Germany)
3-6 6-3 6-4    
 10-John Isner (U.S.) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 7-6(1) 6-2    
             
 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-7(4)
6-4 6-4       
 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg)
6-7(4) 7-6(3) 7-5 
 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Julien Benneteau (France)
6-2 6-2         
 11-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia) 6-2
6-2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.