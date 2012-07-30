Olympics-Men's tennis singles second round results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro beat Italy's Andreas Seppi 6-3 7-6(2) in a men's tennis singles second round match. Results Table 8-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-6(2) 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Philipp Petzschner (Germany) 3-6 6-3 6-4 10-John Isner (U.S.) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 7-6(1) 6-2 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 7-5 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-2 6-2 11-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr. (Russia) 6-2 6-2