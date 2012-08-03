FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Tennis-Federer wins epic to reach Olympic final
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Tennis-Federer wins epic to reach Olympic final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Roger Federer is one victory away from filling the last space in his creaking trophy cabinet after beating Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in a four hour 25 minute epic to reach the Olympic men’s singles final at Wimbledon Friday.

The 30-year-old Swiss, who added a 17th grand slam title to his collection last month on the same Centre Court, survived a record-breaking scrap to win 3-6 7-6 19-17 in the longest men’s three-set match played in the professional era.

Federer, who won doubles gold in Beijing but had never previously reached an Olympics singles final, will face either world number two Novak Djokovic from Serbia or Britain’s Andy Murray, who he beat in the Wimbledon final, on Sunday.

They play their semi-final later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.