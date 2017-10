LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's tennis doubles on Sunday. Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic won the silver. Results table Serena Williams/Venus Williams (U.S.) beat 4-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4