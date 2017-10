LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova beat Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond of the United States to win the Olympic bronze medal in the women's tennis doubles on Sunday. Results Table 3-Maria Kirilenko/Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat 1-Liezel Huber/Lisa Raymond (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-1