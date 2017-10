LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Czech Republic beat the United States 6-1 7-6(2) at Wimbledon in London in the Olympic women's tennis doubles semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Results Table 4-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat 1-Liezel Huber/Lisa Raymond (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(2)