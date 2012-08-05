Olympics-Tennis-Williams sisters win women's doubles gold

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena and Venus Williams retained the Olympic tennis women’s doubles gold with a 6-4 6-4 win over Czech duo Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka on Sunday.

The American sisters, who also won doubles gold in Beijing and Sydney, took an hour and a half to wrap up their defeat of the number four seeds under the Centre Court roof.

The Czech pair saved two match points before Venus secured the victory with a backhand volley, hugging her sister in celebration as chants of “USA! USA!” rang out from the crowd.

It is the second gold in London for Serena, who won the women’s singles on Saturday.

Later their U.S. team mates and top seeds Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond will take on Russia’s Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova for the bronze medal. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Mark Meadows)