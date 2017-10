LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak beat New Zealand's Marina Erakovic 6-2 6-1 in the Olympic women's Tennis singles first round at Wimbledon on Monday. Wozniak won in straight sets to reach the next round. Results Table Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 6-2 6-1 (Editing by Alistair Smout)