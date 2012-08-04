FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Tennis-Azarenka wins women's singles bronze for Belarus
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 4, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Tennis-Azarenka wins women's singles bronze for Belarus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - World number one Victoria Azarenka bounced back from her semi-final thrashing to claim bronze in the Olympic tennis women’s singles at Wimbledon on Saturday, defeating Russia’s Maria Kirilenko 6-3 6-4 in an hour and a half.

The Belarussian, who won just three games in her Friday defeat by America’s Serena Williams, took an early lead against Kirilenko on a blustery Court One.

Kirilenko made her opponent work, fighting back to level the score more than once but she was ultimately overpowered by Azarenka, who fell to her knees as the Russian netted the ball to hand her the victory.

Fellow Russian Maria Sharapova will play Williams in the final later, where both women will be looking to complete the “golden slam” of all four majors and an Olympic singles gold. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.