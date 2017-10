Olympics-Timetable for Sunday's finals

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters)- Timetable for Sunday's finals at the London Olympics (all times GMT): ATHLETICS 1000 Women's marathon 1835 Women's triple jump 1920 Men's hammer throw 2010 Women's 400 metres 2025 Men's 3,000 metres steeplechase 2050 Men's 100 metres BADMINTON 1200 Men's singles 1315 Men's doubles TRACK CYCLING 1715 Men's omnium 1km time trial DIVING 1800 Women's three-metre springboard FENCING 1815 Men's team foil GRECO-ROMAN WRESTLING 1800 Men's 55kg 1850 Men's 74kg GYMNASTICS 1300 Men's floor exercise 1350 Women's vault 1440 Men's pommel horse SAILING 1200 Men's Star 1300 Men's Finn SHOOTING 1130 Men's 50-metre pistol TENNIS 1100 Women's doubles 1300 Men's singles 1500 Mixed doubles WEIGHTLIFTING 1430 Women's +75kg Group A (Editing by Tony Jimenez)