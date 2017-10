Olympics-Timetable for Monday's finals

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Timetable for Monday's finals at the London Olympics (all times GMT): ATHLETICS 1800 Women's pole vault 1815 Women's shot put 1945 Men's 400 metres hurdles 2005 Women's 3,000 steeplechase 2030 Men's 400 CYCLING - TRACK 1640 Men's sprint EQUESTRIAN 1300 Team jumping GYMNASTICS 1300 Men's rings 1350 Women's uneven bars 1440 Men's vault SAILING 1200 Women's laser radial 1300 Men's laser SHOOTING 1245 Men's 50-metre rifle 1500 Men's trap WEIGHTLIFTING 1800 Men's 105kg WRESTLING (GRECO-ROMAN) 1745 Men's 60kg 1820 Men's 84kg 1855 Men's 120kg (Editing by Tony Jimenez)