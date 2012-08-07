Olympics-Timetable for Tuesday's finals

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Timetable for Tuesday's finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 1030 Triathlon Men's event 1230 Wrestling Men's 66kg Greco-Roman 1230 Wrestling Men's 96kg Greco-Roman 1300 Gymnastics Men's parallel bars 1347 Gymnastics Women's beam 1400 Synchronised Swimming Women's duets 1430 Table Tennis Women's team 1437 Gymnastics Men's horizontal bar 1523 Gymnastics Women's floor exercises 1626 Cycling-Track Women's sprint 1650 Cycling-Track Men's keirin 1725 Wrestling Men's 66kg Greco-Roman 1725 Wrestling Men's 96kg Greco-Roman 1800 Diving Men's three-metre springboard 1800 Athletics Men's high jump 1845 Athletics Men's discus 2000 Athletics Women's 100 metres hurdles 2015 Athletics Men's 1,500 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)