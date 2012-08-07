FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Timetable for Tuesday's finals
August 7, 2012 / 3:16 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Timetable for Tuesday's finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Timetable for Tuesday's finals at
the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
1030 Triathlon             Men's event
1230 Wrestling             Men's 66kg Greco-Roman
1230 Wrestling             Men's 96kg Greco-Roman
1300 Gymnastics            Men's parallel bars
1347 Gymnastics            Women's beam
1400 Synchronised Swimming Women's duets
1430 Table Tennis          Women's team
1437 Gymnastics            Men's horizontal bar
1523 Gymnastics            Women's floor exercises
1626 Cycling-Track         Women's sprint
1650 Cycling-Track         Men's keirin
1725 Wrestling             Men's 66kg Greco-Roman
1725 Wrestling             Men's 96kg Greco-Roman
1800 Diving                Men's three-metre springboard
1800 Athletics             Men's high jump
1845 Athletics             Men's discus
2000 Athletics             Women's 100 metres hurdles
2015 Athletics             Men's 1,500

 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
