#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 3:26 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Timetable for Wednesday's finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Timetable for Wednesday's finals
at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
0838 Canoe sprint     Men's kayak single (K1) 1,000 metres
0856 Canoe sprint     Men's canoe single (C1) 1,000
0924 Canoe sprint     Men's kayak double (K2) 1,000
0944 Canoe sprint     Women's kayak four (K4) 500
1100 Equestrian       Individual jumping
1225 Wrestling        Women's 48kg freestyle
1225 Wrestling        Women's 63kg freestyle 
1355 Equestrian       Individual jumping
1430 Table Tennis     Men's team
1715 Wrestling        Women's 48kg freestyle
1715 Wrestling        Women's 63kg freestyle
1845 Athletics        Women's 1,500
1905 Athletics        Women's long jump
1945 Athletics        Women's 400 hurdles
2000 Athletics        Women's 200
2000 Beach Volleyball Women's
2015 Athletics        Men's 110 hurdles
2115 Taekwondo        Women's -49kg
2130 Taekwondo        Men's -58kg    

 (Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
