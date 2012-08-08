Olympics-Timetable for Wednesday's finals

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Timetable for Wednesday's finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 0838 Canoe sprint Men's kayak single (K1) 1,000 metres 0856 Canoe sprint Men's canoe single (C1) 1,000 0924 Canoe sprint Men's kayak double (K2) 1,000 0944 Canoe sprint Women's kayak four (K4) 500 1100 Equestrian Individual jumping 1225 Wrestling Women's 48kg freestyle 1225 Wrestling Women's 63kg freestyle 1355 Equestrian Individual jumping 1430 Table Tennis Men's team 1715 Wrestling Women's 48kg freestyle 1715 Wrestling Women's 63kg freestyle 1845 Athletics Women's 1,500 1905 Athletics Women's long jump 1945 Athletics Women's 400 hurdles 2000 Athletics Women's 200 2000 Beach Volleyball Women's 2015 Athletics Men's 110 hurdles 2115 Taekwondo Women's -49kg 2130 Taekwondo Men's -58kg (Editing by Tony Jimenez)