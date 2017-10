Olympics-Timetable for Thursday's finals

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Timetable for Thursday's finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 0838 Canoe sprint Men's canoe double (C2) 1,000 metres 0848 Canoe sprint Men's kayak four (K4) 1,000 0915 Canoe sprint Women's kayak single (K1) 500 0942 Canoe sprint Women's kayak double (K2) 500 1100 Swimming Women's 10km marathon 1225 Wrestling Women's 55kg freestyle 1225 Wrestling Women's 72kg freestyle 1530 Boxing Women's flyweight 1545 Boxing Women's lightweight 1600 Boxing Women's middleweight 1715 Wrestling Women's 55kg freestyle 1715 Wrestling Women's 72kg freestyle 1800 Diving Women's 10-metre platform 1820 Athletics Men's triple jump 1845 Soccer Women's event 1900 Water polo Women's event 1900 Athletics Men's 800 metres 1955 Athletics Men's 200 metres 2000 Athletics Women's javelin 2000 Beach Volleyball Men's event 2115 Taekwondo Women's -57kg 2130 Taekwondo Men's -68kg (Editing by Tony Jimenez)