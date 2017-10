Olympics-Timetable for Friday's finals

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Timetable for Friday’s finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 1100 Swimming Men’s 10km marathon 1400 Synchronised Swimming Women’s Teams - Free Routine 1530 Cycling-BMX Women’s BMX 1540 Cycling-BMX Men’s BMX 1725 Wrestling Men’s 55kg Freestyle 1725 Wrestling Men’s 74kg Freestyle 1800 Athletics Men’s Pole Vault 1835 Athletics Women’s Hammer Throw 1900 Hockey Women’s Hockey 1905 Athletics Women’s 5,000m 1940 Athletics Women’s 4x100m Relay 1955 Athletics Women’s 1500m 2020 Athletics Men’s 4x400m Relay 2115 Taekwondo Women’s -67kg 2130 Taekwondo Men’s -80kg (Editing by Nigel Hunt)