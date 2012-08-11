Olympics-Timetable for Saturday's finals

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Timetable for Saturday's finals at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT): 0745 Modern Pentathlon Men 0800 Athletics Men's 50km walk 0830 Canoe Sprint Men's K1 200m 0847 Canoe Sprint Men's C1 200m 0914 Canoe Sprint Women's K1 200m 0941 Canoe Sprint Men's K2 200m 1130 Cycling-Mountain Bike Women's Cross Country 1205 Sailing Women's Elliott 6m 1230 Gymnastics-Rhythmic Individual All-Around 1400 Soccer Men's Final 1600 Athletics Women's 20km walk 1730 Volleyball Women's Final 1746 Wrestling Men's 60kg freestyle 1800 Athletics Women's High Jump 1820 Athletics Men's Javelin 1821 Wrestling Men's 84kg freestyle 1830 Athletics Men's 5,000m 1856 Wrestling Men's 120kg freestyle 1900 Athletics Women's 800m 1900 Hockey Men's Final 1925 Athletics Women's 4x400m Relay 1930 Diving Men's 10m Platform 1930 Boxing Men's Light Fly 1930 Handball Women's Final 1945 Boxing Men's Bantam 2000 Athletics Men's 4x100m Relay 2000 Basketball Women's Final 2015 Boxing Men's Light Welter 2045 Boxing Men's Middle 2115 Boxing Men's Heavy 2115 Taekwondo Women's +67kg 2130 Taekwondo Men's +80kg (Editing by Nigel Hunt)