#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Timetable for Saturday's finals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Timetable for Saturday's finals
at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
0745 Modern Pentathlon     Men
0800 Athletics             Men's 50km walk 
0830 Canoe Sprint          Men's K1 200m
0847 Canoe Sprint          Men's C1 200m    
0914 Canoe Sprint          Women's K1 200m    
0941 Canoe Sprint          Men's K2 200m
1130 Cycling-Mountain Bike Women's Cross Country
1205 Sailing               Women's Elliott 6m
1230 Gymnastics-Rhythmic   Individual All-Around
1400 Soccer                Men's Final
1600 Athletics             Women's 20km walk            
1730 Volleyball            Women's Final
1746 Wrestling             Men's 60kg freestyle
1800 Athletics             Women's High Jump
1820 Athletics             Men's Javelin
1821 Wrestling             Men's 84kg freestyle
1830 Athletics             Men's 5,000m     
1856 Wrestling             Men's 120kg freestyle            
1900 Athletics             Women's 800m         
1900 Hockey                Men's Final
1925 Athletics             Women's 4x400m Relay
1930 Diving                Men's 10m Platform
1930 Boxing                Men's Light Fly
1930 Handball              Women's Final
1945 Boxing                Men's Bantam
2000 Athletics             Men's 4x100m Relay  
2000 Basketball            Women's Final 
2015 Boxing                Men's Light Welter
2045 Boxing                Men's Middle 
2115 Boxing                Men's Heavy
2115 Taekwondo             Women's +67kg     
2130 Taekwondo             Men's +80kg

 (Editing by Nigel Hunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
