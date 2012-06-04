FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Triathlon champion Snowsill snubbed for London
June 4, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Triathlon champion Snowsill snubbed for London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Olympic triathlon champion Emma Snowsill, the most successful woman in the short history of the sport, has been left out of the Australia team for the London Games, local media reported on Monday.

The 30-year-old three-times world champion has been struggling with illness and injury this year and lost out to Emma Moffat, Emma Jackson and Erin Densham, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported.

The Australian Olympic Committee announced the men’s team of Courtney Atkinson, Brad Kahlefeldt and Brendan Sexton on Monday but said the women’s team had been delayed “pending a possible appeal by Emma Snowsill”.

Snowsill intends to appeal, the AAP report said.

Beijing bronze medallist and twice world champion Emma Moffatt had already been pre-selected for one of the spots while Emma Jackson put in a case for taking another with fourth place at last year’s world championships.

Densham, who underwent surgery on a heart defect three years ago, has been in good form this year and in March won the Mooloolaba World Cup, which Snowsill missed with a stomach complaint.

The women’s triathlon at the London Olympics will take place in Hyde Park on Aug. 4. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)

