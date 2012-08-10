FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Triathlon-Sweden appeal to CAS over women's gold
August 10, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Triathlon-Sweden appeal to CAS over women's gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sweden have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try to have a gold medal awarded to Lisa Norden in the women’s Olympic triathlon after Switzerland’s Nicola Spirig was named the winner in a photo-finish on Saturday.

The CAS said in a statement that a hearing would take place in London on Friday and a final decision rendered early on Saturday.

The athletes, national Olympic Committees, federation, International Olympic Committee and Games organisers LOCOG were invited to attend the hearing.

The Swedish Olympic Committee and Swedish triathlon federation want both athletes to be ranked equal first with a gold medal awarded to Norden, in place of the silver she got on the podium, as well as Spirig. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)

