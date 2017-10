LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Saturday said Swedish triathlete Lisa Norden would not be awarded a gold after the close finish to the Olympic women’s event a week ago.

CAS denied an appeal by Sweden asking CAS to award a gold to Norden as well as Switzerland’s official winner Nicola Spirig, who was declared the winner in a photo-finish last Saturday. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Mark Meadows)