Olympics-Triathlon-Alistair Brownlee wins gold, brother third
August 7, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Triathlon-Alistair Brownlee wins gold, brother third

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Alistair Brownlee surged to the men’s Olympic triathlon gold medal in front of a huge crowd in central London’s Hyde Park on Tuesday.

The world champion broke away from Spain’s Javier Gomez halfway round the third 2.5 kilometre loop of the 10km run and was never threatened as fans roared him to victory.

So comfortable was his victory that he had time to grab a British flag and walk over the line in one hour 46 minutes 25 seconds.

Gomez took silver while Brownlee’s younger brother Jonathan finished third having been forced to take a 15-second penalty towards the end of the 10km run for a rule infringement at the transition after the 1,500m swim.

The younger Brownlee got on his bike too early and was hit with the punishment that deprived him of a chance of gold.

The brothers’ medals were the first for Britain in triathlon since the sport was introduced at the 2000 Games in Sydney. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
