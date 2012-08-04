FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gold medal results for women's triathlon
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Gold medal results for women's triathlon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the
Olympic gold medal in the women's triathlon on Saturday.
    Spirig finished with a provisional time of 1:59:48 at Hyde
Park to claim Switzerland's first gold medal of the games.
    Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a provisional time
of 1:59:48 and Australia's Erin Densham won the bronze with a
provisional time of 1:59:50.

Results Table
 
1.  Nicola Spirig (Switzerland) 1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds 
2.  Lisa Norden (Sweden)        1:59:48                      
3.  Erin Densham (Australia)    1:59:50

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
