Olympics-Gold medal results for women's triathlon

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the Olympic gold medal in the women's triathlon on Saturday. Spirig finished with a provisional time of 1:59:48 at Hyde Park to claim Switzerland's first gold medal of the games. Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a provisional time of 1:59:48 and Australia's Erin Densham won the bronze with a provisional time of 1:59:50. Results Table 1. Nicola Spirig (Switzerland) 1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds 2. Lisa Norden (Sweden) 1:59:48 3. Erin Densham (Australia) 1:59:50