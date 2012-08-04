FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Gold medal results for the women's triathlon
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Gold medal results for the women's triathlon

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the Olympic gold medal
in the women's triathlon on Saturday.
    Spirig finished with a time of 1:59:48 at Hyde Park in London to claim
Switzerland's first gold medal of the games.
    Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a time of 1:59:48 and Australia's
Erin Densham won the bronze with a time of 1:59:50.
    Switzerland now have one medal at the games with Sweden collecting their
third and Australia collecting their 15th.
    
    Results Table
 
1.   Nicola Spirig (Switzerland)       1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds 
2.   Lisa Norden (Sweden)              1:59:48                      
3.   Erin Densham (Australia)          1:59:50                      
4.   Sarah Groff (U.S.)                2:00:00                      
5.   Helen Jenkins (Britain)           2:00:19                      
6.   Andrea Hewitt (New Zealand)       2:00:36                      
7.   Ainhoa Murua (Spain)              2:00:56                      
8.   Emma Jackson (Australia)          2:01:16                      
9.   Jessica Harrison (France)         2:01:22                      
10.  Kate McIlroy (New Zealand)        2:01:28                      
11.  Anne Haug (Germany)               2:01:35                      
12.  Anja Dittmer (Germany)            2:01:38                      
13.  Irina Abysova (Russia)            2:01:52                      
14.  Mariko Adachi (Japan)             2:02:04                      
15.  Vendula Frintova (Czech Republic) 2:02:08                      
16.  Barbara Riveros Diaz (Chile)      2:02:15                      
17.  Laura Bennett (U.S.)              2:02:17                      
18.  Emmie Charayron (France)          2:02:26                      
19.  Gillian Sanders (South Africa)    2:02:28                      
20.  Radka Vodickova (Czech Republic)  2:02:34                      
21.  Claudia Rivas (Mexico)            2:02:38                      
22.  Kate Roberts (South Africa)       2:02:46                      
23.  Line Jensen (Denmark)             2:02:47                      
24.  Marina Damlaimcourt (Spain)       2:02:50                      
25.  Agnieszka Jerzyk (Poland)         2:02:52                      
26.  Vicky Holland (Britain)           2:02:55                      
27.  Helle Frederiksen (Denmark)       2:03:10                      
28.  Katrien Verstuyft (Belgium)       2:03:38                      
29.  Carole Peon (France)              2:03:58                      
30.  Pamela Oliveira (Brazil)          2:04:02

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.