Olympics-Fighter jet scrambled to intercept mystery aircraft
July 25, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Fighter jet scrambled to intercept mystery aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain scrambled a fighter jet on Wednesday to intercept an aircraft that had flown into restricted airspace as part of procedures to secure the Olympic Games, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The Typhoon jet was ordered to intercept the aircraft after it failed to contact air traffic controllers. However, communications were then restored and the fighter jet told to stand down, the ministry said.

“We can confirm that one Typhoon launched shortly before 1130 today. This was in response to a commercial aircraft that was out of communication with air traffic control services. Communications were quickly restored. No further action was required,” a defence ministry spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Ossian Shine)

