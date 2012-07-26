FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon carries Olympic torch
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012

Olympics-U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon carries Olympic torch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon took up the Olympic flame on Thursday, pacing through central London on the eve of the 2012 Games as the torch made its way to Buckingham Palace.

Ban, dressed in a white tracksuit, smiled and waved at crowds gathered along the relay’s last leg in the government district of Westminster.

Ban is due to attend the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday and will take part in events to promote an Olympic truce between warring countries during the games. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
