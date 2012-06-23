Olympics-Clay decathlon defence in tatters after hurdles DQ

EUGENE, Oregon, June 23 (Reuters) - Bryan Clay’s chances of defending his Olympic decathlon title looked to be over when he was disqualified in the 110 metres hurdles at the American trials on Saturday.

Clay hit the ninth hurdle, stumbled and pushed over the 10th and final hurdle in the first event of the second day of the decathlon.

He received zero points in the event, making it practically impossible to finish in the top three. He was lying 16th with four events remaining.

Only the first three finishers in each event at the American trials book tickets to the London Games. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon, editing by Ed Osmond)