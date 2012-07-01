FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Richardson joins sub-13 second club in U.S. Trials
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 1, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Richardson joins sub-13 second club in U.S. Trials

Gene Cherry

2 Min Read

EUGENE, Oregon, June 30 (Reuters) - World champion Jason Richardson broke the 13-second barrier for the first time in his career as he won his 110 metres hurdles semi-finals heat in 12.98 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday.

“It was definitely not everything I had,” said the delighted Richardson, whose previous best was 13.04.

He became the 13th person to dip under 13 seconds in the event but remains some way behind the world record of 12.87 set by Cuban rival Dayron Robles.

Only China’s Olympic favorite Liu Xiang has run faster this year, and that by just 0.01 seconds.

“The two goals I have is to run under 13 and also to make sure I made the team. I can check one of them off the list,” said the Californian, who had promised he would get a special tattoo if he broke 13.

“It is an amazing feeling.”

The quick time came minutes after global indoor champion Aries Merritt had run a lifetime best 13.01 seconds to win the other semi-final.

The finals were set for later on Saturday. (Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.