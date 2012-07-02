FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Tarmoh pulls out of Olympic runoff
#Ford Motor Co
July 2, 2012 / 5:58 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Tarmoh pulls out of Olympic runoff

Gene Cherry

2 Min Read

EUGENE, Oregon, July 2 (Reuters) - Jeneba Tarmoh has withdrawn from Monday’s scheduled 100 metres third place runoff against Allyson Felix for a place on the U.S. Olympics team, her agent Kimberly Holland told Reuters.

“She will not run the race today,” Holland said in a brief telephone conversation.

Tarmoh and training partner Felix had been due to run on Monday after a dead head in the 100 metre final at the Olympic trials on June 23.

USA Track & Field officials said Tarmoh had conceded her 100 metres team spot to Felix.

Tarmoh was originally named as the winner of the final 100 place on the U.S. team for the London Games but officials declared a dead heat after reviewing the photo finish.

“I was robbed, I went to bed so happy then I woke up to do something that I did not want to do at all,” Tarmoh told reporters on Sunday after USA Track & Field (USATF) announced there would be a runoff.

“I was pushed into a corner. They said if you don’t make a decision you give your spot up.”

Neither Felix or coach Bob Kersee could be reached for immediate comment on Monday.

The tie had to be broken because a nation can have only three entrants in each event at the Olympics.

Olympic 200 metres silver medallist Felix already is on the team in that event and she and Tarmoh are both in the 4x100 metres relay pool (Editing by John Mehaffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
