Olympics-Phelps to swim seven events in London
#Olympics News
July 2, 2012 / 4:17 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Phelps to swim seven events in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OMAHA, Nebraska, July 2 (Reuters) - Michael Phelps is dropping out of the 200 metres freestyle at this month’s London Olympics, leaving him with seven events for his Games swansong.

Phelps qualified for eight competitions, the same number he swam at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

“Michael Phelps will be removing the individual 200 freestyle from his Olympic programme. This will give him a full slate of seven events,” his coach Bob Bowman said on his Twitter account on Monday.

“This change will allow him to focus more energy on relays for Team USA.” (Writing by Julian Linden; editing by Tony Jimenez)

