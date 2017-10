Olympics-Men's beach volleyball results

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Men's beach volleyball results at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Pool F Results Table Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 0 Reader/Binstock (Canada) 2 Pool F STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Reader/Binstock (Canada) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Grotowski/Garcia-Thompson (Great Britain) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Cunha/Ricardo (Brazil) v Skarlund/Spinnangr (Norway) (1900) London Pool D Results Table Poland 1 Latvia 2 POOL D STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Samoilous/Sorokins (Latvia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 2. Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Fijalek/Prudel (Poland) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Gibb/Rosenthal (United States) v Goldschmidt/Chiya (South Africa) (2100) London (Editing by Eric Walsh)