Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Men's beach volleyball Pool A
results.

 Results Table
 
 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)    2 
 Rego/Cerutti (Brazil)              2 Doppler/Horst (Austria) 1 
    
 STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)               1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 2. Rego/Cerutti (Brazil)              1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
 3. Doppler/Horst (Austria)            1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
 4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1   
    
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Rego/Cerutti (Brazil) v Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland)
 (0900)  
 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) v Doppler/Horst (Austria)           
 (2100)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
