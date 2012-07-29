Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Men's beach volleyball Pool A results. Results Table Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 2 Rego/Cerutti (Brazil) 2 Doppler/Horst (Austria) 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Rego/Cerutti (Brazil) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 3. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Rego/Cerutti (Brazil) v Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) (0900) Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (2100)