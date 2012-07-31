FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Czech Republic beat Japan in men's beach volleyball Pool B - result
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Czech Republic beat Japan in men's beach volleyball Pool B - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Czech Republic beat Japan 2-1 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool B match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Czech Republic leads the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool
B round with 3 points.
    The United States and Spain are currently equal second with
2 points.
    
 Results Table
 P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 1  
 STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
 1. P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic)  2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
 2. Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 2. Herrera/Gavira (Spain)            1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 4. Asahi/Shiratori (Japan)           2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)   
 Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) v Herrera/Gavira (Spain)
(2000) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.