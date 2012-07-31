FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012

Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Men's beach volleyball Pool A
results on Tuesday.

 Results Table
 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)    0 Doppler/Horst (Austria)            2 
 Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0 
 
 STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Cerutti/Rego (Italy)               2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 2. Doppler/Horst (Austria)            2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
 3. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)               2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
 4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2   

 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)  
 Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) v Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)    (0900)  
 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) v Doppler/Horst (Austria)
(1900)

