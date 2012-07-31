Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool A results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Men's beach volleyball Pool A results on Tuesday. Results Table Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 0 Doppler/Horst (Austria) 2 Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Cerutti/Rego (Italy) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 3. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) v Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) (0900) Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (1900)