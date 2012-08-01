Olympics-Russia beat China in the men's beach volleyball Group C

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia beat China 2-1 at Horse Guards Parade in London in match 25 of the Olympic men's beach volleyball Group C at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Germany leads the Olympic men's Beach volleyball Group C round with 4 points. Switzerland is currently second with 4 points and Russia is third with 4 points after the most recent match. Results Table Xu L Y/Wu P G (China) 1 Semenov/Prokopyev (Russia) 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Brink/Reckermann (Germany) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Heyer/Chevallier (Switzerland) 2 2 0 0 4 2 4 3. Semenov/Prokopiev (Russia) 3 1 0 2 3 5 4 4. Xu L Y/Wu P G (China) 3 0 0 3 3 6 3