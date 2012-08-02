Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool E results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latvia beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool E at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Latvia leads the men's beach volleyball Pool E round with 6 points. The Netherlands is currently second with 5 points and Venezuela is third with 2 points. Results Table Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 0 Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia) 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6 2. Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 3 2 0 1 4 3 5 3. Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2 3. Erdmann/Matysik (Germany) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Erdmann/Matysik (Germany) v Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela) (1430) London