Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool E results
U.S.
August 2, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool E results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Latvia beat the Netherlands 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool E at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Latvia leads the men's beach volleyball Pool E round with 6
points.
    The Netherlands is currently second with 5 points and
Venezuela is third with 2 points. 
 Results Table
 
 Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 0 Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia) 2 
 STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia)    3 3 0 0 6 1 6   
 2. Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 3 2 0 1 4 3 5   
 3. Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela)     2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
 3. Erdmann/Matysik (Germany)      2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Erdmann/Matysik (Germany) v Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela) (1430) 
London

